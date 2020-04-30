The coup de gueule de Jean-Pierre Pernaut against the government criticized by Valérie Benaïm and Benjamin Castaldi (VIDEO)

Indéboulonnable its the JT 13 hours on TF1, Jean-Pierre Pernaut, however, has had to take a lot of precautions in the face of the health crisis. For a little over a month, it therefore presents a small tablet daily, at home, at lunch time. This does not prevent him from continuing to spend her free claw, as usual. And in this moment, what annoys, it is the preparation of the déconfinement to come… Very reassembled by the action of the government, it was launched on the 24th of April last, in a violent charge against the “inconsistency” of the measures taken by Emmanuel Macron. A rant that doesn’t really more to all the columnists Cyril Hanouna present in tonight at Baba’s this Monday evening…

“Otherwise, he stands, he is an editorialist, but here he is a presenter !

And this is Benjamin Castaldi, who has opened the hostilities, with him also of a rant ! “When we present a journal, we present a info ! One must give without giving his opinion, even if, excuse me, when you say that it takes a risk, he says out loud what everyone thinks everything down !” launches the first of the columnist, Cyril Hanouna, who came to defend the journalist. “Me, for me, his opinion he keeps to himself, and if not, he stands, he is an editorialist, but here he is a presenter ! He has a journal ! He pushes the doors open !” says Benjamin Castaldi, who is quickly joined by another columnist, Valérie Benaïm.

“It

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Lea Michele : star of Glee is pregnant with her first child !

Unusual ! Halle Berry uses her 6 year old son to do sports during the containment

The games in Tokyo could be cancelled if the pandemic is not brought under control in 2021

That is the infectiologist Karine Lacombe ?

Amel Bent in mourning announcing the death of a member of his family

“data-reactid=”24″>Lea Michele : star of Glee is pregnant with her first child !

Unusual ! Halle Berry uses her 6 year old son to do sports during the containment

The games in Tokyo could be cancelled if the pandemic is not brought under control in 2021

That is the infectiologist Karine Lacombe ?

Amel Bent in mourning announcing the death of a member of his family