The couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s 8 key moments,

Back on the lovestory of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson images.

May 2018, their tentative beginnings

Seen very close in the streets of New York, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson left in doubt as to the nature of their relationship. The top of the 26-year-old actress and 29-year-old have been able to remain discrete for several months.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne in September 2018 in Paris © Claudio Lavenia

August 2018, their first appearance in all two

The british model and the american actress of “Pretty Little Liars“are part of the same band of cool girls and display them on social networks… in the absence of light on their history. It is mid-August 2018, on the occasion of the birthday party of Cara Delevingne, that the two young women have appeared on Instagram on the same picture, surrounded by their friends which Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Alice Dellal or Suki Waterhouse.

September 2018, “Her Smell“the film they shot together

Released on 12 April, the film Her Smell brings together a cast of stars in the universe are very different : Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid”s Tale) in the lead role, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Agyness Deyn or Amber Heard… A feature-length film seemed like an epic rock in the 90’s by producer Alex Ross Perry that allows the two young women already combine their talents on the big screen.

December 2018, the surprise of Cara Delevingne for the birthday of Ashley Benson

After having celebrated the 26 years of the top between friends, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were celebrating this time, the 29-year-old actress at the end of December. Romantic and unpredictable, Cara Delevingne had planned a big surprise for his girlfriend : she had privatized the famous Museum of Natural History of London, there to spend the night in two. As well, a cozy bed, and candles had been installed in the lobby desert for the occasion… what to do sweet dreams just below a skeleton.

March, 2019, with their first shot of the couple

It’s just after the parade Chanel fall-winter 2019-2020 as the stylist Jamie Mizrahi has shared a snapshot adorable of Cara Delevingne, very emotional after the show tribute to Karl Lagerfeld she was the muse, and Ashley Benson. A first image of the star couple of the moment.

June 2019, their first red carpet official

Battery during the month of pride, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have made their first appearance on the red carpet at the TrevorLIVE NY on June 17, 2019. The sides of Georgia May Jaggerthe top was a mini dress Balmain white actress and a long black lace dress Zuhair Murad, looks ultra complementary. “It is our first anniversary as a couple“has said Cara Delevingne to E! News during this evening.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne at the TrevorLIVE NY 2019 June 17, 2019 © Craig Barritt/Getty image

July 2019, their matching tattoo

Seen on the coasts ofAshley Bensonthe initials “CD” represent his new tattoo… A tattoo is also worn by Cara Delevingne in the same place with the letter “A”. The couple would have already succumbed to the trend for matching tattoos, a symbol of their love. What revives a little more about the rumors of engagement that are out there.

British model Cara Delevingne at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala, on June 17, 2019. © Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

February 2020, their appearance at the Fashion Week in Milan

Discreet about their appearances common Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson came out hand in hand in the streets of Milan for go in the parade Boss in February. Granted, their looks were composed of two monochrome, white, for Ashley Benson and purple to Cara Delevingne.

Related Post: Disney announces new release dates for future Marvel movies Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson in the parade Boss in Milan in February 2020 © Jacopo Raule

You can also find on Vogue.fr :

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson dare the matching tattoos

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman married in Paris… and the stars were present