the couple in the midst of a crisis with the approach of the birth !

“The relationship of the star couple of Hollywood has changed since that Katy Perry is pregnant “, reports a source exclusive to Us Weekly. After the close :” Orlando and know the ups and downs at this time “.

“Katy is nervous at the idea of being a parent for the first time, and Orlando is stressed at the idea of having a baby in their life at this time.” Despite their difficulties, this source ensures that the singer ” is thrilled and happy to be pregnant. She has always wanted to be a mother “.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom : a solid couple despite the separation

This is not the first time that the couple would have problems since they have learned that they were expecting a child. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the judge of American Idol has admitted that there was “friction” between her and her partner. However, Katy Perry has assured fans that they were going to get out of it.

She said : “They declare war and we come back stronger each time. “

Fans of the singer know that she and Orlando have had relations intermittent since the beginning of their romantic relationship, in January 2016. After being back together a second time, they are engaged on the day of the Valentine’s day 2019.

Their wedding was scheduled for this spring in Tokyo, Japan, but it has been postponed because of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Katy Perry : her baby due this summer !

On march 5, Katy announced her pregnancy a few minutes after having shown his baby bump in her new video, for the single Never Worn White. The clip shows the process of rocking gently on his belly in a white dress. Katy would be currently pregnant, about seven months.

The next day of its publication about the baby and her pregnancy, the singer had also entrusted to his followers on Instagram : “let’s Call it a revelation – there are a lot of things that will happen to me this summer. “

“Not only I will give birth – in the literal and figurative sense. So let’s call it a double event. It is a double blow. “

She continued : “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy – and this is probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew that I would say the best way, that is to say, through a piece of musicbecause it is like that that I speak to you. “

The candidate for the Grammy Awards has also confessed that she had serious food cravings during her pregnancy and that she now carries Tabasco sauce with it, specifying even have eaten the same burrito for weeks “.

As of the date of his birth is fast approaching, Katy would have already chosen a first name for her daughter ! The singer may well call her daughter as her grand-mother, Ann Pearl Hudson.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom : the chronology of their relationship