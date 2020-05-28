The couple separates ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, this is now ancient history ! The two ex-lovebirds have ended their relationship after a love affair of 3 years.

It is the slaughter in the Atlantic ! After the separation of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, it is the turn of another couple to separate. It comes to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie which are now no longer together !

It is the media Page Six who announced the bad news on 27 may 2020. After three years of love, the demons of the young man would have had reason for them.

Many of the issues !

It is a close source who spoke to Page Six. According to this, the two ex-lovebirds have broken up due addictions (including alcohol) from Scott Disick that persist. He comes out of detox but the model of 21 years would not have been able to withstand the constant presence and nice bit of Kourtney Kardashian, the ex-girlfriend of the young man.

Kourtney has not made things easier. We can not tolerate this kind of treatment forever.

confessed to the famous source.

Between the two young women, the good agreement has not been all day at the rendezvous. For Sofia Richie, this has surely been the drop of water too.