The court, in which Johnny Depp is very weakened by the drug to hit Amber heard

Unpacking public continues. On the third day of trial against the tabloid The Sun, Johnny Depp has assured this Thursday in the british courts have been weakened by their addiction to drugs, to the point of being unable to hit his ex-wife Amber heard.

As a reminder, the hero of the saga “pirates of the Caribbean” continues at the high Court in London, the newspaper the scandal, in which he asserts that the presented as a proven fact that, in 2018, that he struck his ex-wife.

“Uncontrollable spasms “

The actor 57 years old, is included in income in an alleged incident of 2014, when he was in detox at a private island in the Bahamas, in the presence of the actress. “I suffered a lot and I’ve had uncontrollable spasms,” he said. “I have not pushed or attacked miss Heard, certainly was not in a position to do so “.

This defamation lawsuit, scheduled for a duration of three weeks, it has become the great unpacking between the ex-spouses, and divorced in the year 2017, and each one of the two present in the audience, with the publication of private messages, photos and testimonies of confrontation.

The two ex-spouses had met on the set of “the Rum Fast” in 2011, before marrying in February 2015 in Los Angeles. The marriage was divorced two years later. The actress, 34 years old, was referred to the “years” of physical and psychological abuse “, accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp.

Violent ” inanimate objects in place of a person that I love “

Go to defend his honor, Johnny Depp has been since Tuesday, extensively questioned on his excess. He has admitted the use of drugs varied, and have shattered the night clubs or hotel rooms while he pursued his career.

The editor of the Sun, NGN, claims to have “overwhelming evidence” of the violence against Amber heard, whom he met in 2011 on a film set and married in the year 2015 in Los Angeles. A letter from the doctor in charge of detoxification, the reading at the hearing, described the star as “child” and ” romantisant the drug culture “, without the intention of abandoning them.

The actor has called this analysis of the view that “personal” and you answered “false”, and repeated descriptions are sometimes detailed, of his alleged violence. He acknowledged the violence, but, according to him, ” inanimate objects in place of a person that I love “, such as a wall.

The defense of the star describes Amber heard, 34 years of age, as manipulative, and in search advertising. The actress would be “very soon to build a case” against her ex-husband, ” a kind of insurance for you later.”