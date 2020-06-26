The court of the city of Cherbourg : they thought that they had won the Grail to go to see Celine Dion, but…

They thought they had won the precious sesame and that finally ended in a beautiful mess. Five people the resident in all the Hexagon had gotten tickets for a concert of Celine Dion through a web site of classified ads from famous on the internet.

After you have paid for up to a few hundreds of euros for certain, they do not, however, have never received the famous tickets.

A ploy well-developed

And for a good reason, that it was a scam well thought-out, in which the central character, a young mother in the Cotentin of 31 years of ageincluded as a defendant in this case, a long weakening.

The prosecutor explained at trial :

This type of process makes us say that the thieves have beautiful days in front of them, as the method is very simplistic, but the research is very complex.

In fact, between march 2017 and October 2018, the victims, after having responded to the advertisement of the entries that are put in contact with a person, never the same name – and exchanged by SMS to the terms and conditions.

They were invited to carry out the mandates of cash réceptionnait the accused before the then transit to Benin in particular. In total, a few tens of thousands of euros have been extracted as well.

Four months adjusted

Because in addition to these five people, three other victims have, always through internet, suffered the same fate for the purchase of a puppy to a person contacted through a fake account of Facebook or rental of an apartment for which we had to pay a deposit and first rent. But, of course, no visit took place.

Absent at the hearing, the defendant has been punished with a the penalty of imprisonment of 4 months of the farm available for development. You will also have to compensate the civil parties to the tune of a couple of hundreds of euros, depending on the case.