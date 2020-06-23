the cousin of Superman (Henry Cavill) already in the Ground ?

Rumors have been circulating for some months about the presence of the cousin of Superman of the DCEU in the Earth. But what is it really ?

Fans of Superman and the DCEU I don’t really know what to expect for the rest of the saga. In fact, no one knows if Henry Cavill is going to put on the costume or leave it in another. On the other hand, another question arises: his cousin is already present in the Earth at this time in history ?

But before you speak Kara Zor-El also known as Supergirllet’s go back to Henry Cavill. In fact, this last was in the news in recent months, given that, as we used to know, we still don’t know if it is a reinterpretation of the role or not.

In this sense, the actor was quite reassuring. The micro Men’s Healthhe was to find out: “Don’t worry, jand I’m not going to give my paper of Superman in the DCEU ! At least, not at the moment. “

Before adding: “The place is in my closet, I’m not giving up this role, there are still a lot of things that I would like to offer Superman “ .

But if the player wants to return to play the heroes, the patrons of the DCEU will have the last word. Is yet to be seen if you accept that he will make an appearance with your cousin.

The cousin of Superman, in the next DCEU ?

Because, yes, Supergirl is still not appeared in the saga as a remind to our colleagues of Melted. For this reason, fans have wondered if there would be right to a story in the next films or not.

But at this point, you may be able to reassure himself. In fact, the means of communication, remember that the film DCEU is still in project. On the other hand, no date has yet been communicated and in reality we do not know if it will see the light of day.

More than agree with the american comic, Supergirl is crashée on Earth after a fight in the face of a criminal Kryptonien. This is the reason why we can hope that she is found alive and well on the planet.

But where we can a little less reassuring, the fact remains that these events date back to thousands of years before the The man of Steel…

That’s why we need to know if the heads of the DCEU go to the light change the history of the franchise to include Kara Zor-El, or not.

