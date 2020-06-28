The COVID-19 cause a form of xenophobia, l’île-du-Prince-Édouard | COVID-19 | The Tribune

Theit is the provincial authorities only started to allow the stay of seasonal residents from outside of the island as of June 1st. Previously, the entrance to the province was denied to all travellers, non-essential.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the province has recorded 27 cases of COVID-19, who all recovered. There has been no death, no hospitalization.

Many drivers with plates from outside the province have complained of vandalism and acts of intimidation. The residents have left nasty notes on the windshield.

Miriam Leslie is a pastor. She rented a car with the registration plates of Nova Scotia. It was discovered in his windshield-a note that would be offensive: “bip to the continent!”

The words “of any Pei.-P.-É. ” was listed as his signature.

“Having found this note after visiting a beautiful park, it was certainly very disappointing,” said Ms. Leslie.

It is hoped that this will deter not the prospective visitor to enter the province. The travel restrictions and the measures of self-segregation of people of other maritime provinces will be lifted with effect from 3 July.

Other similar cases have been reported in the social networks these last few weeks. Jordan Bujold, a student of the veterinary faculty of the Atlantic in Charlottetown, has published last week a photo of your car on Facebook, showing a large note placed on the windshield taken in which one could read: “a Student of the EVA. I am here since January. Please do not damage my car!”.

In the note accompanying the photo, she adds that her car registered in New Brunswick had been the subject of vandalism with a key. The same misadventure happened with the other woman that had spoken, and in which the car had been registered in Ontario.

Persons whose vehicles bear license plates from outside the province is said to have been apostrophés in the parking lot of the supermarket or retail store for the residents, which raised questions about their provenance.

These incidents arise after weeks of heated debate about the province’s decision to allow the seasonal residents to come to their cabins, even those of provinces with active cases of the coronavirus.

The prime minister, the King said that this foreign feeling is not widespread. This is attributable, according to him, the fear of the unknown caused by the pandemic. He also said that he hoped that the tourists that atlantic is going to think of the Island-Prince Edward island as a province of welcome.

“My conviction is that many people in our province and beyond have looked at those events that can be transported here take place in the world,” he says. For example, if one sees what is happening in Florida, it is very different from what happens here. This explains in large part to these incidents.”