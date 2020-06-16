The Covid-19 is a new victim in the mode: Sies Marjan

The economic consequences of the pandemic Covid-19 continue to make victims. The claw Sies Marjan, with headquarters in New York and founded by Sander Lak in 2015, declares bankruptcy.

Sies Marjan – Fall/winter 2020 – Collection woman – New York – © PixelFormula

Known for its collections very colorful, the brand was backed by billionaires Howard and Nancy Marks, who have also invested in the claw, Ralph Rucci.

“Thank you to all who have invested their time and their talent in the Sies Marjan in the last few years. We have built a unique brand, whose legacy lies not only in the clothes and collections, but in the people who have participated in the adventure,” says Sander Lak in a press release.

Sander Lak has been director of design at Dries Van Noten and won the prize of the CFDA for emerging talent in the 2018, with its own brand, so named in honor of their parents. He has also been nominated for the prize of “Designer of the year” in the category of ‘fashion’ women of the CFA, in the year 2019.

Sies Marjan, in a parade at the Fashion Week in New York, was more remarkable has been used by celebrities such as Zoe Saldana, Emma Stone and Jordan Roth.

After launching a line of menswear in 2017, the claw had been one of the pioneers of the sample mixed.

But the difficulties caused by the crisis of the sars coronavirus were apparently fatal to Sies Marjan. Despite the popularity of his fashion shows, the brand has not managed to break through commercially. The label had already experienced a setback last year, when the department store american chain of Barneys, one of its major distributors, had filed for bankruptcy and has been investigated to be sold.

This new bankruptcy of a fashion brand is a reminder to the industry of the dangers of Covid-19 for the sector. SMES are the most affected because they cannot rely on the financial strength enjoyed by international conglomerates, or to reduce their size and to find a format that is more cost-effective as the start-up, much more flexible.