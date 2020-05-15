The cravings of pregnancy “difficult,” Katherine Schwarzenegger

2020-05-15 02:30:06

Chris Pratt said that the cravings of pregnancy of Katherine Schwarzenegger have been “difficult” for the two because she is addicted to the unusual combination of pickles and ice cream.

The author of the 30-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, and he revealed that his current addiction to pickles and ice cream was “hard” for both of them.

Speaking to Extra, he said: “It was hard. Pickles and ice cream … I never thought that I would like … Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day of a bit of depression pain in back and hips, and how to quarantine, I took a little bit of weight … and she just looked at kindly. I was like … “Oh, okay, okay, I’m not really up to me to complain about you now, isn’t it? ‘”

During this time, Katherine and Chris Pratt were “so happy” to wait for their first child together.

A source said: “Chris and Katherine are so happy. They wanted to take advantage of this private time as long as possible, but now that Katherine shows more, they are excited to share the news with all the world.”

The news comes after Chris admitted that his wife would make “a great mom one day”.

The actor of 40 years said: “It has changed my life for the better in many respects. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel so safe with her. She is a beautiful mother. It is, if God wants it , it’s going to be a great mom one day. She has great parents, great brothers and sisters, it fills in all my many deficits. My nickname on these tours press is Yard Sale because I am a true brain. And it did not mind to help me with this kind of things. It is a good game. ”

The father of Katherine, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has also raised the possibility that his daughter starts a family with Chris – that she was married in June 2019 – because he said that he was “looking forward” to become a grandfather, but that he was not “pushed” the couple will not to have children.

He explained: “I don’t push because I know it will eventually happen. It is up to Chris and to it when they want to do but I look forward to it, yes.”

