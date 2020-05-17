The crazy evolution look of Kim Kardashian

In addition to a ten-year career, Kim Kardashian has gone through all styles of dress. Return in images on his evolving look.

A few months ago that Kim Kardashian has adopted a mode which combines simplicity and most importantly comfort. Pushed by her husband Kanye West and his inspirations for his clothing line Yeezy, the star of reality tv show 38-year-old swears more than the parts basic tones states : shorts, bermudas, tank tops, leggings, girdles and T-shirt, anything goes. A style that is entirely shaped by her husband and who is light years ahead of her old looks, when she was trying to make a name for himself in the media.

In 2007, Kim Kardashian is a 27-year-old when she became known with his own in the first season of “The incredible family Kardashian”. At the time, the spicy brunette with voluptuous short on the red carpet of many events. Los Angeles, Miami or New York, Kim is promoting her reality tv show, its perfumes, its lines of clothing and makeup, alone or with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. Its styling was not as stated that today : she preferred colored dresses or printed (with a small preference for the animal motif), which shaped its shape, without ever being certain to know how to match her accessories.

The intervention of Kanye West as of 2012, its “guide” mode

In 2012, after a short period of time where she is able to choose outfits that put it finally in value, Kim Kardashian has continued to evolve your look with the intervention of Kanye West. The rapper has been quickly sort through his clothes, banishing them to the closet models flashy prints are considered to be too “kitsch”. In place were dresses and pencil skirts united, long coats flowing, black robes that highlight the neckline of sexy but elegant. As many looks that are more discrete today, at a time when the fashion of the Kardashian-West is often reduced to the relaxation of the “sweat-jogging” and parts basic.

