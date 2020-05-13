The crazy night of Adele and Jennifer Lawrence

The two friends are found Friday night in a gay bar in Greenwich Village, New York. Adele does not like to be surpassed by Jennifer Lawrence in a drinking game.

The atmosphere was electric in Pieces, on Friday night. This gay bar in Greenwich Village in New York has received two invited very special : the singer Adele and actress Jennifer Lawrence are together for a crazy night, indicates TMZ. According to videos posted on Twitter, the one and the other have not hesitated to let go. And Adele has been beaten by the star of “X-Men” in a contest of shots, which ended on the ground, while the host of the evening stated in the microphone : “Jennifer, this is not the “Hunger Games”!” Hilarious, the singer has launched his girlfriend : “You’re a fiancee, damn it, you have nothing to do here!”

Jennifer Lawrence literally got Adele down to the floor for losing at a musical shot game pic.twitter.com/TuhLQbdurF — adi (@adeleoutdid) March 23, 2019

Presenting, Adele recalled that she was “married” and that his profession was “for the time being stay at home mother”.

Adele at a gay bar having the best time ugh my hearttt pic.twitter.com/bohsPoGD1v — adi (@adeleoutdid) March 23, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence, she is betrothed to Cooke Maroney. Art dealer, this 33 year old man had been seen on the arm of the star in June 2018 for the first time. Their engagement was announced in February last.