the crazy of the theory of fans in the real the parents of Tony Stark

You think you know everything about the origins of Iron Man ? A new theory focuses on the real mother of Tony Stark and the arguments it puts forward are disturbing.

Iron Man, a character iconic Marvel

No longer has the character of Iron Man. Embodied on the screen for more than 10 years by Robert Downey Jr, the playboy Tony Stark has passionate fans thanks to his powerful armor, to the point that some have even attempted to replicate them in real life. And although Robert Downey Jr is finished with the Marvel character, and is preparing to adapt a heroes of DC on Netflix, Iron Man has not finished to give free rein to the passions.

The theory of the fans on the origins of Iron Man

As we know, Marvel and Disney love to rip tracks in movies and series dedicated to their characters with the headlights. Tracks what the fans are a fun group to develop theories, sometimes compelling, like the one in the back in the past of Captain America. And today, it is the origin of Tony Stark who are interested. According to this theory is relayed by CBR, this is Peggy Carter, and not to Maria Stark, which might be the real mother of Tony.

The indices of Peggy Carter and Howard Stark

To support his theory, the fans presented several indices. In the series Agent Carter, Howard Stark has been seen several times in the attempt to make the court to Peggy. But beyond this, the two characters seem to have a deep mutual respect and caring about each other. One could imagine that Peggy and Howard have designed Tony, but have preferred to keep the secret. Disclosing this information could put in danger the career of Peggy Carter and create a scandal for Howard Stark and his wife, Mary.

On the other hand, many of the facts come to counter this theory. First of all, there is no real evidence is to certify that Peggy and Howard had a romantic relationship. We know that Howard Stark was a womanizer, but it seems difficult to believe that it was risky leap in your life and the life of Peggy with such a relationship. In addition, the movies and series from Marvel that we have learned that Maria Stark was the mother of Tony and Peggy had had a family with agent Daniel Sousa. But could it be that all this has been cancelled, when Steve Rogers is back in the past to find Peggy at the end of Avengers Endgame ? Unless they can discover new clues in the MCU, it is very likely that this theory remains forever. In the meantime, you can always discover the options for Marvel to replace Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man.