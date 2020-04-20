The crazy story of Doc Antle, the emblematic figure of Tiger King

The mini documentary series for Netflix, titled “Tiger King : Murder, mayhem and madness “, has experienced great success with american viewers.

The saga has even opened up social debate in reaction to the behaviors and practices of the characters are portrayed. Remember that the episodes of the series focus on the history of the directors of the various zoos and shelters animal american with the big cats.

Mahamayavi Bhagavan is one of those characters who are, to say the least, extraordinary. He is the owner of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T. I. G. E. R. S.), located in South Carolina. More known under the name of Doc Antle, he is renowned for his ability to tame the tigers. The contractor with the tail of a horse shall also adopt a management quite special.

To keep the zoo afloat, Doc Antle reflects the views only of women. His employees must submit to rules and rituals, worthy of a cult fanatic. It has been strongly criticized for his leadership, and accused of having euthanized tigers.

A certain mix between Rambo and the Dalai Lama

Antle, born march 15, 1960 in Salinas, California, was the son of a rich family who operated a farm industrial. His father was a boxer american and his mother was fascinated by oriental civilization. “There is a certain blend between Rambo and the Dalai Lama – this is what I wanted to be when I grew up “has he entrusted to you.

“In my early days, it was drugs, sex and rock’ n ‘ roll “, a-t-he told. Instead of going to university, he chose to travel in China, where he was trained in basic medicine. It would be from there that he was called “Doc “.

He would have purchased his first tiger in 1982 and he would have had to six months before you can pet him for the first time. Then, he started to give lectures with a tiger, in honor of the shows of Britney Spears by the presence of his animals, etc

The solicitation of its services for the production of “Ace Ventura : When Nature Calls, and Mighty Joe Young “ has marked his career. In fact, the money he earned allowed him to establish the park in 1994. In the early 2000s, his company has made a profit of $ 1.3 million per year.

Between the rumors and the reality

The statutory wife of Antle died there are at least twenty years. However, it still carries a alliance. “I had the chance to be the target of the adoration of the opposite sex during my entire life “, he said. “The port of an alliance allows you to keep them at a distance some women honest “.

In the documentary, some of his employees, whom he calls “the apprentice “, describe it as a kind of guru. It would encourage them to maintain sexual relations with him, for him “to belong “. It would require them to keep the line and to live near the park. He would choose personally their clothes, and precludes them from taking leave.

Joe Exotic, one of the characters of the saga, was accused of euthanizing tigers in a gas chamber when they became too big. However, these rumors remain to be proved.

According to Antle, the mini-documentary is nothing other than a “entertainment sensational “. He pointed out that Netflix portrays his character as a narcissistic manipulator.







