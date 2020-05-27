the creator himself loose against Disney with an image of violent

The cartoonist and the father of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, returned to the charge to criticize Disney, which seems very far away to put on the rails in the third episode on the hero played by Ryan Reynolds. He comes to express his displeasure with a picture more explicit.

In recovering the assets of the Fox, Disney can take advantage of licenses that will help them in increasing their gigantic catalog. But the management of Deadpool is a big thorn in the foot. The character, more turbulent than those of the MCU, has based its success on its irreverence and its violence. The first component is harvested 782 million at the global box office and the second is slightly better, with 785 million. A third film is almost assured to be even a big success but still it is necessary not to distort the DNA of the character.

This will be complicated if the film wants to go out under the banner of Disney, as the studio was hung like a mussel to its rock in his image family. Even if one has tried to make us believe that Deadpool 3 was going to observe the universe, we feel that Disney is lagging behind the feet to start the movie. What’s bugging Rob Liefeld, already author of a output nettled against the holders of the rights. He just put it in a photo montage that dézingue literally Mickey :

Mickey, a new victim of Deadpool

The icon to the big ears of Disney ends up with a bullet between the eyes. Attack fat that will certainly not be to the taste of those to whom it is addressed. Ultimately, it is in the spirit of the character, who never hesitates to scratch all the world to serve his cause. But we doubt that this assembly will make progress on this case…

The release calendar Marvel is planned meticulously up to half the year 2022 and there is no evidence yet that Disney has in mind a plan for Deadpool 3. By his tone very different from what we see in the MCU, there is a chance that it is not incorporated in the connected universe. Perhaps a judicious use of the character may take place when the X-Men will enter in the dance, the connection in the comics is any found. Still, we do not remove the head that Disney has primarily wanted to redeem Fox for the group of mutants and he finds himself with an unruly child on the arm. A child that he will have to manage, at the risk of putting the fans back.