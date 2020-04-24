The creator of “Black Mirror” is preparing a program on the containment

Contacted by the BBC, the creator of the series of anticipation Black Mirror announced preparing a program on the containment, in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday 22 April, the british television channel BBC turned to Charlie Brooker, the creator of the series satirical anticipation Black Mirror, in order to create a program focused on the global pandemic of Covid-19 and its repercussions. As reported The Guardian in an article relayed by the HuffPostCharlie Brooker explains want to look sharp “life in quarantine during the quarantine, in an issue carried out under conditions of quarantine.” In parallel of the current crisis, “he will look at the things that people look at and do to” take care of”, continuing the BBC.

A broadcast parody

If, for the moment, the show has no release date, we already know thatAntiviral Wipe – the name of the program – will stage Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) and Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell) in the role of journalists delivering their “talent is very special reports in-depth”. In the same line as Screenwipea series of small programs that are created by the producer, the show parodiera the way in which television programmes are addressing some of the issues of society.