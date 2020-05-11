The creator of Deadpool blame Marvel for not making a third film

The comic book artist Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, complains that Marvel Studios do not always have produced film ” Deadpool 3 “. The studio does indeed still not confirmed the construction of a third installment.

In 1991 Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza created Deadpool. A mercenary like no other that is destined to become a cult. Originally introduced as a super-villain, Wade Wilson will move quickly toward a more ambiguous anti-hero décérébré.

At the cinema, the character is introduced for the first time in the guise of Ryan Reynolds in X-Men : Origins Wolverine in 2009. But the hero is slain. To such A point that the actor has fought for almost 10 years to bring back the character on the big screen. In 2016 the first Deadpool sees the light of day. The feature-length film is a critical success total and yields more 782 million worldwide for a budget of 58 million. In the Face of this success is unprecedented, the 20th Century Fox produced a sequel two years later. Deadpool 2 reports 785 million dollars at the box office.

Still no Deadpool 3 on the horizon

But really, the fate is bent against Ryan Reynolds. After having fought like a lion to bring back the character on the front of the stage, the Fox has been bought by Disney and this complicates the production of a third installment. Deadpool is back in the ranks of Marvel Studios, whose guideline is very remote the approach violent rated R of the character.

For the moment, there is no sign of the production of a Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds has visited Marvel Studios, but has always stated in the interview that he did not know what Kevin Feige kept it to Deadpool. This is not so simple to add Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Already because of the tone very different, both works, but also because the mutants have not yet been presented in the MCU. Anyway, Rob Liefeld is very annoyed against Marvel Studios. In an interview with ComicBook.comthe designer has blamed the studio :

I blame Marvel that this had not yet happened. They are the reason why this does not occur. Whatever the enigma, or even if it does not fit into your master plan, it is sufficient to appoint. Direct-the.

It is true that this situation is a little frustrating. While Ryan Reynolds had found the way to adapt Deadpool, and how to seduce the public, here the saga is stopped dead in her tracks. The balance between public access and fidelity to the basic material had been found in the two films. Now, it will be necessary to approach the character differently to introduce her in the MCU. And apparently it will still need to be patient. But, in the end, we have only one real request : keep Ryan Reynolds in the role !