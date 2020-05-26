The creator of Deadpool takes it violently to Disney with a drawing

Ron Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, has after Disney and Marvel. He accuses them of not knowing what to do with Deadpool and waste the potential of Ryan Reynolds ‘ merc with a mouth.

He argues that there is no provision in the planning Marvel for Deadpool before at least 5 years. “Now not that Deadpool 3 happens before 5 years. Nothing has been launched…. Deadpool is released in 2016, Deadpool 2 in 2018. It is 2020, and nothing is expected… Frankly, Kevin Feige, is that you have really a plan ? Your plan is Shang-Chi and The Eternals ? This is it, your plan for the future ? With Black Widow ?…. You want to know what are their plans for Deadpool 3 ? Vacuum, vacuum, vacuum !“”

Obviously very up, Rob Liefeld has just palancer a drawing in story instagram in which Deadpool is holding Mickey, he has killed him, by the tail.

Another of his drawings shows Mickey with decapitated Deadpool.