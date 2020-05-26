The creator of Deadpool takes it violently to Disney with a drawing

Ron Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, has after Disney and Marvel. He accuses them of not knowing what to do with Deadpool and waste the potential of Ryan Reynolds ‘ merc with a mouth.
He argues that there is no provision in the planning Marvel for Deadpool before at least 5 years. “Now not that Deadpool 3 happens before 5 years. Nothing has been launched…. Deadpool is released in 2016, Deadpool 2 in 2018. It is 2020, and nothing is expected… Frankly, Kevin Feige, is that you have really a plan ? Your plan is Shang-Chi and The Eternals ? This is it, your plan for the future ? With Black Widow ?…. You want to know what are their plans for Deadpool 3 ? Vacuum, vacuum, vacuum !“”
Obviously very up, Rob Liefeld has just palancer a drawing in story instagram in which Deadpool is holding Mickey, he has killed him, by the tail.
Another of his drawings shows Mickey with decapitated Deadpool.
Has ReverseRob Liefeld balance : “I’m a Marvel… It is the fault of Marvel if Deadpool 3 is not yet done. That is important that this is a headache to integrate with your program to control the world, do it !“.
“If Ryan (Reynolds) has not yet turned Deadpool 3, is that Marvel has not yet authorized to do so. Is it that I have faith in this system ? Dude, I don’t know. I know that I do not give the answers that you need. If Deadpool 3 is, the better it is awesome… But how old would I be when it’s released ? For a long time I thought a movie Deadpool with the Hulk Mark Ruffalo would be insane. But they take all of the age.”