The creator of Deadpool would like a return of Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern

The creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeldsaid recently that Marvel Studios there was no plan to Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynoldsin announcing notably within the media Reverse : “I have the impression that the movies Deadpool have set sail. “ This seemed so contrary to what Reynolds he himself had previously said about the project, revealing at the end of last year that they were developing something with “the whole team “ within the studios Marvel.

In this spirit, Liefeld said Comicbook.com he wanted Ryan Reynolds back in Green Lantern for Warner Bros Pictures. And this is not a joke.

When a new episode of Talking Shopthe creator has, in particular, talked about actors who were going back and forth between different studios to shoot several franchises. Rob Liefeld announced :

“Is not this the truth? You know what I’d like? I’d like that Ryan Reynolds becomes Green Lantern. I wish him much more of this that make Deadpool 3. I adorerai to see it (do it). ”

Green Lantern !

Liefeld he added that his wish, through this sub-course, was not to say that he did not like and did not appreciate what had been done with Deadpool on the big screen by FOX, stating :

“Look, Deadpool 1 and 2 are like two halves of a perfect set … You can see them as characters in video games. But when actors like Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz become Cable and Domino with Ryan… It is stunning (to see your creations to the screen). But me too, I have the impression that it was a moment suspended in time. ”

The probability that Reynolds returns in the role of Green Lantern seems … very unlikely. Despite the insistence of Liefeld that Deadpool 3 does not seem to be a priority for Marvel Studios, the film seems to always be in the pipes. Reynolds pass all the more the most of his time to making fun of his role in the super-hero color zucchini, evidenced by references to this topic in the first game and then in the scene post-credits of the film David Leitch where Deadpool is running a version of Ryan Reynolds a bullet in the head before the latter accepts the role of Green Lantern.

The probability that Ryan Reynolds to show himself again involved in a project Green Lantern seems to be, so to speak, very low (and fortunately).