The creator of Euphoria was secretly filmed a movie with Zendaya and John David Washington

Inspired by the couple The Marriage Of The Story Noah Baumbach, Malcolm & Mary Sam Levinson is shaping up as a romance and heart-wrenching.

Since this is the output The euphoriateens impressive of the series at the chaos and the spleen as a teenager, we look forward to the new projects of its creator Sam Levinson, as the director ofThe Murder Of The Nationthat radiographiait already toxic atmosphere at an american high school through the eyes of a girl band, and explosives). Good news : taking advantage of the postponement of the filming of season 2 ofThe euphoria due to the pandemic, Sam Levinson was filmed in secret in a new film between the 17 June and 2 July. After Deadline, Malcolm & Mary would echo The Marriage Of The Story Noah Baumbach,” resonating with a number of social problems that plague the world today“.

The shooting took place in the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California, which is described as “an architectural wonder of glass that is respectful with the environment “. It is also the first private home to LEED Platinum (a residential project with a high environmental performance) in the central coast of California, which allows “with very little use of air conditioning or heating, the glass doors of the house providing fresh air “.

After these mysterious architectural signs Malcolm & Mary it looks like a camera to sentimental and eco-friendly. With Sam Levinson at the helm, and Zendaya (wonderful and dark heroineEuphoria) and John David Washington (also for the poster Principle this summer) in the casting, only one can be curious to discover this new project.