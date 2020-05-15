the creator of the Comics announcement that Marvel has no plans for a 3rd movie

Despite the undeniable success of the first film, as well as the positive reception of the second, Marvel would have said no to a 3rd film Deadpool !

The co-creator of the comics Rob Liefeld has recently announced thaton the contrary of what the studio saysa trilogy , Deadpool is not at all considered. Question : a player subject to several serious charges, as well as a calendar Marvel overloaded.

“The plans of Deadpool 3 ? Zero, nada, nothing”

The keypad in the mare is thrown by Rob Liefeldin a podcast which he was invited there is little. Several causes are responsible, according to this cartoonist, co-author of the history of comics. The first is that the actor TJ Miller, which embodies the best friend of Wade Wilson (Weasel), is accused by several female colleagues of inappropriate behaviour during filming. Although it embodies not a main character, the actor is according to many sources, “radioactive.”

But worse than that, it is a Marvel which would be responsible for the judgment of Deadpool 3. In effect, he accuses the us giant already have created a line-up overloaded, leaving no place in the film. It points the same finger at Kevin Feige, who would not want to continue with this property of the Fox (before the buyout by Disney) to focus on the “creations 100% Marvel”.

Water in the gas between Deadpool and Marvel

The creator of the comics did not hesitate to insist on the dispute between Marvel and the properties of the Fox. In this same interview, he apostrophe the boss of Marvel directly.

Feige, hast thou a plan ? Your plan, it was Eternals, and Shang-Chi ? And Black Widow ? By the time they leave, whenChris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. say goodbye, when Black Widow is falling off a cliff ? Just after the breakup between Tom Holland, Sony and Marvel ? You’re a genius !

In short, a tense climate between the different managers, where the actor Ryan Reynolds said the end of 2019 he was working at the shooting this Deadpool 3… Who live will see, Deadpool 3 may be launched in phase 5 !