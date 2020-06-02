The creator of the costumes of Batman V Superman has made the combinations of the astronauts SpaceX

The man who is responsible for the making of the suits of the astronauts in the program, SpaceX is one of the creators of the costumes of the film ” Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice “.

Last weekend, SpaceX launched one of its rockets up to the international space station, to take two astronauts. A first for this company’s private space. Made in collaboration with NASA, this launch has been a historic success and will, without a doubt the way to other trips of this type. The company of Elon Musk has thus again passed a new cap. This launch was sent out in space, two astronauts trained : Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. They were both dressed in stunning space suits to the aesthetic of almost film. And it is not for nothing, because it is one of the creators of the costumes of the film Batman V Superman that has made.

Elon Musk is a huge film buff who loves to participate in film projects. The business man has already appeared in Iron Man 2 the time of a short cameo in his own role opposite Robert Downey Jr in the skin of Tony Stark. The two inventors were comparing their latest creations. Soon, Elon Musk going to produce a film directly shot into space. A project totally crazy, which will be directed by Doug Liman and worn by Tom Cruise.

But his ties with the seventh art does not stop there. In effect, the combinations SpaceX astronauts sent into space this weekend have been made by a costume designer from the film. It turns out that these have indeed been created by a legend of costume design : Jose Fernandez. Recently, he has worked on Batman V Superman and on Captain America : Civil War. It has as well helped Michael Wikinson has to create the costume for Ben Affleck. They have designed a garment that allowed the actor to keep his mobility at the level of the neck, which has greatly helped Zack Snyder during the filming. Jose Fernandez is the visionary behind the box Ironhead Studio, who has worked alongside many of the costume designers.

Jose Fernandez has recently discussed with Forbes to tell the story of how he came to work with Elon Musk :

He did not stop to say : “everyone looks better in a tuxedo, regardless of its size and shape “, and when people donned the space suit, he wants to, and that they are the most beautiful possible, as in a tuxedo. You have to look heroic in these combinations.

Elon Musk is quite demanding on the aesthetics of his creations, and he leaves nothing to chance. Where this will create combinations almost super-heroic for SpaceX to attractions film undeniable. Today it is thing made thanks to the help of Jose Fernandez.