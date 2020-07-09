The creator of the series “Euphoria” and Zendaya have filmed in a secret movie in full pandemic

Sam Levinson, the creator ofThe euphoriaturned in secrecy with Zendaya and John David Washington Malcolm & Mary, a movie online The Marriage Of The Story.

Sam Levinson, the creator of the teen drama The euphoriabecame a pandemic with Zendaya and John David Washington Malcolm & Maryan intimate drama in the lineage of The Marriage Of The Storyreports Deadline.

The filming, very short, was held from 17 June to 2 July in Carmel (California) to the Caterpillar Housea jewel of the architecture, signed by Sebastian Irarrazaval. Although secret, the filming had been approved by the unions, WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA, which represent the interests of screenwriters, directors and actors.

The team spent fifteen days in quarantine in place before you begin to record. The trials took place in the parking lot in order to comply with social distancing. No outside person has been authorized to enter the premises during the shoot, and the computer does not have the right to leave. Malcolm & Mary there is not yet a release date.