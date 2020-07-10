The creator of the series “Euphoria” has shot a film in secret during the confinement with Zendaya and John David Washington

Sam Levinson, the young creator of the amazing series The euphoria produced by Drake, has responded to the call of Zendaya who apparently bored a lot during labor. She asked if he would be able to write and shoot a film during the decade of the forties. Six days later, he sent the stage Malcolm & Mary.

There are some who have benefited also from their quarantine, and this was clearly the case with Sam Levinson, known for his film #Metoo The Murder Of The Nation (2018) and the series The euphoria (2019). This HBO series has marked the final emancipation Zendaya, ex-star of Disney, and put it on the front of the stage, Hunter Schafer, supermodel transgender, activist, LGBT, and now the actress. Zendaya, the lead actress ofThe euphoria, has challenged the director of the film in a full pandemic, we learn Deadline. While most of the major studies is summarized just your activity, Malcolm & Mary is already in post-production ; it is the first film of “completed” since the resumption of the industrial of the film.

The project has been welcomed by the “Caterpillar House”, an architectural complex that is respectful with the environment, which has allowed the team to turn to acceptable temperature without the use of air conditioning and, therefore, comply with all health protocol Covid-19. A filming of two weeks in an exceptional location (of containers made of metal, wood and floor to ceiling windows in the arid zone) with the casting : Zendaya and John David Washington. The latter is familiar to us already BlacKkKlansman Spike Lee (2018), and its popularity will soon reach the heights as is the headliner of the Principle of Christopher Nolan.

The synopsis has not been published, but, according to the sources of Deadlinethe story is repeated with the latest film from Noah Baumbach, The Marriage Of The Story. Social issues, should be incorporated in the scenario. D’The euphoria we reserve the treatment very pleasant and welcoming of feminism, through the characters as ambiguous as Cassie – Sydney Sweeney, seen in Under the Silver Lake, Once upon a Time in Hollywood and the interpreter of the Eden, and the handmaid very naive season 2 of The Handmaid”s Tale. The theme of machismo, the sexism, the contradictions, and the couple… enough To hope for the best for this “more” spiritual The Marriage Of The Story.

The film, of own production, is expected to soon find a distributor and announce a release date. Ashley Levinson, the producer who has made possible this turning into a full-coronavirus and, incidentally, wife of the director, is made known to you including working for Scandal and Queen & Slimtwo films noted for their social problems hot. We observe, finally, the unexpected presence of Kid Cudi in the credits as a producer.