The creator of YouTube Jeffree Star abandoned by the retailer of makeup Morphe – JAPANFM

The retail makeup Morphe is separated from users of youtube Jeffree Star, after weeks of acrimonious public in the community of the beauty of YouTube. The star has been accused of using racist language and offensive, as well as to manipulate other creators and people close to him.

“Today, we have taken the decision to suspend any commercial activity related with Jeffree Star and affiliate products,” says a tweet from the account of the Morphe. For the moment, the flagship product of stay on the site, but a tweet from the account of Morphe indicates that this will change in the ” next few weeks “, without giving an exact date. The relationship of the Star with the Morphe was one of the main sources of income for the creator, who has launched several lines with the company and has become a face for your brand.

Until now, the Morphe has said nothing publicly about the allegations against the Star, or in video surfaced showing the designer the use of racial slurs and other offensive language. But this is only a part. The star is in the midst of several controversies, some more serious than others. On the one hand, the videos, the above-mentioned bubble to the surface, coming at a time when several prominent personalities of YouTube – including Shane Dawson, a close friend turned collaborator of Stars are fighting with the previous videos with a content insensitive or racist character of the race.

At the other extreme, is a situation that is more like a drama in the high school, rumors spread about the Twitter DM, and the threads of text messages. It is a little complex, so stay with me: creativity YouTube Tati Westbrook has made a video in 2019, suggesting that his colleague makeup youtube users James Charles has used his influence to make advances to be inappropriate with another man. In this case, Charles is also associated with Morphe to some of their own palettes. After the indictment of Westbrook, fans of Charles, who had bought his collection Morphe have posted videos of themselves destroying the pallets and have been published in TikTok and Instagram. The video has resulted in the loss of millions of subscribers by Charles, and he has finally released his own video on the subject. He would have raised more than 30 million views before you delete it.

Then, there were rumors of rumors: more precisely, this Star had been behind the rumors of Charles and had intentionally propagated. Last week, the Star and Dawson were charged by the designer, Tati Westbrook have lit the gas, and the mango in a fight in public with Charles through these rumors.

The “drama” of YouTube is played often in the form of numerous videos and answers posted by the creators to respond to everything that happens in your corner of the Internet. With the community of the beauty, the financial impact can be a little more extreme. The lines of makeup, especially palettes of eye shadows, are an important source of income for the top creators in the community of the beauty – and the Morphe, offers lines such as Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Morphe has transformed the implementations of the top cosmetic lines in the event dotted with stars, with appearances at the store for influential people who are shopping centres so popular closed and additional security is necessary.

The palette of “Conspiracy” of the Star, and Dawson, for example, is expected to generate $ 17.5 million dollars through in-store sales and $ 17.5 million of additional dollars on the web site of the Star, according to the leaders of the Morphe, who spoke to Star, and Dawson of the potential profit of the line in a documentary series in seven parts, as well as own calculations of the Star. The first batch of 60,000 units launched by Star and Dawson has been exhausted in less than 30 minutes. The YouTubers and Morphe have been released of the 60 000 additional units as soon as possible. These, too, quickly sold out. Before the pallet of the Conspiracy, the Star that they had worked with the Morphe in the realization of a number of its other lines, including one earlier this year.

As important as it is for the Star to sell their collections in shopping centres throughout the country, it is equally important to the Morphe of wear of the leading figures in the community. Emine ErSelcuk, then vice-president of the world trade Morphe, said in an interview in 2019 a computer with the creators of beauty, many of which have millions of subscribers on YouTube, in the beginning of the life of the company has played an important role in your success.

“We work with opinion leaders who are faithful to the vision of this influential beauty,” he said ErSelcuk. Retail Insider. “And we’ve had a lot of success with this formula. “

The star can continue selling its products through its online store and retail other potential partners, but the decision of Morphe to take publicly a step back from the relationship is a reproach to separate. It is not known whether the Morphe will once again team up with the Star. The edge asked Morphe more details on the scope of the decision of the company to “cease all business”.

“When we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what we can expect of the brand Morphe,” the company said in a tweet.