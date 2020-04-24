The crimes of Grindelwald, a 10-curiosities | Africadaidly

After the long marathon of Harry Potter and after follow-up with you Fantastic beasts and where to find themthis evening it is HasFantastic animals: the crimes of Grindelwaldwhich will be proposed by Canale 5 from 21.40: for the occasion, so here are 10 attractions on the movie arrived at the cinema in November 2018.
- The film is born and “grew up” in controversy. 1) The first was that relating to the decision to confirm the participation of Johnny Depp after the accusations of Amber Heard. In December 2017 J. K. Rowling announced that after having consulted the evidence,” on the basis of our understanding of the circumstances, the producers and I are therefore determined to be the height of our choice, but also sincerely happy that Johnny plays a key character in the movies“. Some fans don’t have a good grasp of new, leading a smear campaign for several months using the hashtag #TheCrimesOfJohnnyDepp; 2) the second concerned The statements of David Yates on the homosexuality of Dumbledore, which would not have been explicitly addressed in the plot of the second film. The statements have sparked discontent in face of the fact that J. K. Rowling and the production would have wanted to hide the homosexuality of the future director of Hogwarts. A little later, Yates was widespread denial:” In this old interview, I did not say that Dumbledore was not gay. It is. Simply, this part of the story that Jo creates is not focused on his sexuality, but we don’t have the intention to conceal or mitigate anything … the story [del rapporto romantico con Grindelwald] will not be in this film but it will already be clear of what you will see … he is gay“: 3) The third concerned the choice of Claudia Kim to play Nagini, which for a curse of the blood will become the serpent trusted of Voldemort transformed into a Horcruxe and killed by Neville in Harry Potter and the deathly hallows. Many have not appreciated the decision to cast an actress of asian to embody a character transformed into an animal subject belonging to Voldemort (” Make Nagini suddenly a woman Korean is a waste. The representation as a fake add for a few extra points is not fair, ” wrote one fan on Twitter). Rowling replied in these terms:” The “Naga” are creatures resembling snakes belonging to the mythology of indonesia, hence the name “Nagini”. Sometimes, they are represented as winged, sometimes as half-human and half-serpent. A few hundred ethnic groups belonging to Indonesia, including the Javanese, the Chinese and the Dutch. Good day “.
- Hogwarts and the geography of the castle has changed a lot over the course of the movies of the saga: despite The crimes of Grindewlald is set well before Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stonethe production has chosen to make the final version of the castle “canonical”, that of the Deathly hallows: part 2. The bridge was rebuilt in the theatre poseden studios Leavesden, as well as in the class of defense against the dark arts, while the great room has been recreated in digital based on shots fired on Studio visit Warner Bros. in London. For the other sequences, the production returned to Lacock Abbey, used for the first film;
- In the film, there are two actors – the only ones so far – appearing in the films of the saga Harry Potter, that is to say, Jamie Campbell Bower and Toby Regbois income playing the young Grindelwald and Dumbledore to the sequence of covenant of blood. It is curious as to why for a period of Warner Bros.thought to throw the two young characters through casting calls in June 2017. The feeling is that in the end they decided to throw the two actors in the original because they are in fact still very young and credible to the teenage years;
- Jude Law he shot his scenes with another baguette very similar to that of Sambuco (in possession of Grindelwald), and has appeared on a photo of the whole; when J. K. Rowling saw that it was too late, but in response to his disappointment (because they were all too similar), the production decided to create a new one and replace it digitally through the sequences already filmed. To prepare to play the character, Law has had the opportunity to converse for nearly three hours with the writer on Albus Dumbledore, learning other details about his past that have not yet been revealed;
- The script was so secret that the production has decided to adopt code names to refer to key characters called Nagini and Nicholas Flamel; sometimes, however, someone has not respected its commitment and finished by saying the name of one of these characters aloud on the board. The rumors of the presence of Nagini in the movie are propagated over time and eventually Warner Bros. decided to take advantage of the thing for the promotion by revealing their cards in the trailer for the final;
- In the fifth book / film, Arthur Weasley tells Harry that once the Department, the owls were used for internal communications before the brief memos:” But it was a mess amazing, the offices, covered in poo“The father said to Ron. At the beginning of the film, there’s actually a scene in the ministry in which a house-elf is found to clean … poop, owl!
- In the third act, there’s a moment where everyone is witness to a collective vision of the future provided by Grindelwald, with images of a war. It is an anticipation of the Second world War, which will be the backdrop of the events of future films. Among other things, 1945 was the year when the shock end between Dumbledore and Grindelwald will take place according to the chronology of events established by J. K. Rowling;
- Towards the end of the film Nicolas Flamel opens a book with a Phoenix drawn on the cover, a kind of Rolodexa registry of wizards who oppose Grindelwald, similar to the Order of the Phoenix. Although the film is not known, a page for Albus Dumbledore is indicated in the script, but ” the portrait of Albus is white “. The person with whom Flamel is talking about is a “young professor of the american college of Ilvermorny” called Eulalie Hicks, played by Jessica Williams, and will have a more important role in the third film;
- Among the quotations from other films of Harry Potter: 1) The philosopher’s stone, as one can see in a fleeting moment in Nicholas Flamel; 2) the wand of elderwhich Grindelwald is in possession; and (3) the Gods sombral they drive the car in which Grindelwald is escorted; and (5) At Hogwarts, there is the Mirror of the Trades that Dumbledore “consults” in the scene where we discover the covenant of blood; 6) I épouvantardsappeared in the Prisoner of Azkaban;
- To this day The crimes of Grindelwald is the movie of the franchise Magical world less cost-effective with 654.8 million collected in the world and the least appreciated of the reviews with 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.