the crisis has a disproportionate impact on women

OTTAWA — While the federal government is tackling the impact of the COVID-19 public health and the economy, feminist activists report that we neglect the disproportionate impact of the crisis on women.

The canadian department of Women and gender Equality has been tasked to examine how the various measures and government spending affect differently men and women, while taking into account other factors such as age, ethnicity, and income. This practice, referred to as “the gender-based analysis plus” or the ACS+, has long been advocated by the liberals.

But a growing number of voices, both on the national and global stage, demanding a better consideration of the needs of women in response to the pandemic.

Last week, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced an aid of $ 40 million for shelters for victims of domestic violence and sexual. An additional $ 157.5 million $ has also been provided to ensure that homeless shelters remain safe and accessible.

The minister of Women and gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, says that this funding has been made available after she had expressed its concerns about the risks faced by women in situations of violence, now that the Canadians are encouraged to limit themselves at home.

“During the first 48 hours, my team and I have phoned the players in the middle and asked them:” What should we do? What is the first step? “And they all said the same thing: “The gender-based violence will increase, then you’d better make sure that the shelters have the capacity, the centres for victims of sexual assault have the ability and the different agencies for women have the ability “, ” the minister Monsef.

It says that the phone does not stop ringing within the unit of ACS+, which has the mandate to review all notes that are internal to the cabinet and submissions to Treasury Board.

But, apart from the funding announced for the shelters, the principal investigator of the canadian Centre for policy alternatives, Katherine Scott, sees little evidence that the government adopts indeed a gender perspective in the framework of the fight against the COVID-19.

“It does not seem to us obvious that (the department of Women and gender Equality) is very involved,” advance-t-it.

However, the new coronavirus strikes women full in the face.

According to the world health Organization, women account for 70 % of all workers in the health and social services around the world, which puts them first in line, with a greater risk of exposure to disease. Women are also disproportionately lower-paid jobs, particularly in the retail trade and the service sector. And even those who earn higher incomes have to deal with a wage gap that is systemic and persistent in relation to their fellow men who perform the same tasks.

Women are also overrepresented among those unemployed, the unemployed and part-time workers due to their responsibilities at home, whether it is to take care of children or aging parents.

Taking into account these factors and adopting a perspective that is intersectional, which includes the ethnicity, age and socio-economic status, among other things, it is clear that the Canadian will be in many cases the hardest hit by the pandemic, both on the personal and financial.

The data released this week by Statistics Canada reflect that already, in showing that women are among the most affected by the job losses related to COVID-19. In the main age-group of the economically active population, 25 to 54 years of age, the rate of loss of employment among women is two times higher than that of men.

About forty members of the advisory boards in the G7 for gender equality, including the Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, actress and goodwill ambassador for UN Women Emma Watson, and the ambassador of Canada in France Isabelle Hudon, have urged world leaders to focus on the gender dimensions of this crisis in a letter published last week.

The signatories have, in particular, called for special measures to support women health care workers and workers in social as well as a guaranteed access to services of sexual and reproductive health, including abortion. In its communications, the government should also encourage men to do their fair share in relation to domestic tasks and the education of the children, they claimed.

As the economic crisis exacerbates inequalities, ” said Ms. Scott, who deplores, moreover, the messages of encouragement, according to which we are all in the same boat.

“The way we live our lives (the pandemic) is very uneven, she insists. When we step back, we see social divisions are deep enough that were pre-existing and which will be reproduced in these data.”

Teresa Wright, The canadian Press

Note to readers: In a dispatch transmitted on 10 April; the Canadian Press reported erroneously that the minister Monsef had stated that he was told that “the racial violence and gender-based will increase”. In fact, he had been told that it is only the violent nature of gender which would increase