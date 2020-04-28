The crisis of jealousy of Ryan Reynolds in his ex-partner in the video

It is a video hilarious that Ryan Reynolds has posted on his account Instagram. The actor, 43-year-old has unveiled a video that he filmed at a distance, with one of its best friends Sandra Bullock.

The video of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

The husband of Blake Lively has posted a video in which he sings a little song to Betty White. In fact, the actress has celebrated her 98 years on January 17, 2019 and on this occasion, Ryan Reynolds has sung a “happy birthday” video. And it is not the only one ! Actress Sandra Bullock has also pushed the song to the actress. After all, the three actors were filmed together in the movie “The Proposal“directed by Anne Fletcher.

Sandra Bullock sings thus : “Happy birthday, Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan” what Ryan Reynolds responds : “Happy birthday Ryan, who loves you much more than Sandy”. And the actor does not stop there ! Adds it to the attention of Betty White : “That’s what Sandy does for you each year ? Is what it brings you flowers ? And that is what she is wearing just black socks and gold jewelry as you have asked ? I doubt it.”

A speech that made a lot of laughter from people who have “liked” this photo. Among them : Mariah Carey and David Beckham.

The friendship of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

For those who don’t know : Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are very large friends. Their chemistry on-screen in The Proposal has created a lot of rumors about a possible romance between them. Especially when they are found singles at the same time !

On the red carpet of the Golden Globes in 2011, Sandra Bullock has made things clear : “I think it’s going to be a sigh of relief among women in the United States when I’m going to tell you that this is not my guy, it is just a friend amazing that I’ve had for 10 years.” She also added that she hoped that there were more friendships like this in the world !

