The Crocs signed Kanye West are losing on the canvas (and this is hilarious)

The collab’ between Yeezy, the brand of the rapper, and Crocs has been leaked. And the reactions were showering.

Little by little, the Fangs themselves are left out of their picture of shoes for cooks, and have earned their stripes as a trademark hype. A bit like a Birkenstock. And after the rapper Post Malone has launched its Posty Crocs last November, and Balenciaga with its Fangs to heel, Kanye West also wanted to get involved.

But since they were leaked, the Yeezy Foam Runner have nothing of a must have for fashion and fashion people, rather, they are the laughing stock of the web. Reactions of disgust to the shovel, comparisons with a vulgar strainer, a tapir or even a drizzle of fruit… the twittosphère is unanimous : it’s ugly.

I didn’t know there was a colab Crocs x Yeezy planned https://t.co/zFN33xqHfC — ITACHINOZOOTSU (@Karasu_Marou) September 12, 2019

Me with my Yeezy crocs there pic.twitter.com/S3zlIwgto9 — Jhobb (@Jhobb9) September 12, 2019

me in my yeezy crocs pic.twitter.com/AtTAqxAxec — big poppa pump (@iigneb) September 12, 2019

You say the fans blind of Kanye West they are going to say “yeah my guy is the future but you have not yet understood” so that this is the Yeezy 700 crocs. https://t.co/JPTvmxdzrG — Suz 📸 (@anthonysuz) September 13, 2019

Those Yeezy crocs look like if actual are Crocs and those weird ass foam fruit wrapper things had a child pic.twitter.com/FPRE9CFb9T — Jonaaa (@mxxnfxiryxvhxpe) September 12, 2019