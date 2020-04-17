The Croods : Chris Sanders sign an adventure movie exalted [critique]

The family prehistoric is back this evening on Gulli.

The animated film The Croodsreleased in 2013, will return tonight on Gulli. After the Ice Age, Blue Sky, behold the Stone Age, from Dreamworks ! The trailer is hilarious, and not misleading : throughout this animated film is successful, the sketches are a good idea with a special mention to the grand-mother. The colors are vibrant, the world of the Croods leaves dreamer… Ready for this odyssey prehistoric ?

Dragons and The Croods decrypted by their director Chris Sanders



The story ? It is the family Croods. After seeing their cave was destroyed, its members are forced to leave for an extraordinary adventure. He will have to fight his fears and discover how to survive in this new unknown world. And if possible to find quickly a new home…

Directed by Chris Sanders (Dragons) and Kirk DeMicco (The Chimps of space) and lined by Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage, The Croods was well liked in the drafting of First-to its output. Here’s our critique : “The first scene looks like an episode of the Flintstones on acid but, so much to tell you, it is a false track. In fifteen minutes scotchantes a virtuosity that reminds me of a little rant against hystero Madagascar 3, Chris Sanders presents the first home of mankind, his environment and his favourite hobby, hunting. A sequence drunk on his own speed, which leaves us amazed in our chair with the blissful smile of a kid of 12 years old. Past this extraordinary piece of bravery, The Croods follows a trail more poetic. Like all the films of Chris Sanders, including the heavenly Dragons, it is first a story of learning. If a certain american genius of animation, from Disney to Tex Avery, excels without complex in this area, it’s mostly Miyazaki and the substance lyrical of his films that Sanders is able. Flight-fiction, moments of suspension (an extraordinary scene at the top of a tree), a form of emotion burlesque and the desire to transform this odyssey prehistoric philosophical fable, propel the film to heights conceptual staggering. By following the evolution of Grug, the pater familias who’s struggling to adapt to the changes of the world, but will amend it to his daughter, Sanders signed a film of adventures in exalted where there is a question of orientation, gaze, and beliefs, of nature and civilization. It imposes itself definitively as a major author of the animation.”