the crush of teen-performer of Spider-Man in the MCU

Tom Holland had already said that’Elizabeth Olsen was his crush among the actresses of the movies Marvel and more precisely in the blockbuster “Avengers Endgame “. The actress who plays the role of Scarlet Witch there is, however, not his first celebrity crush !

The first celebrity crush of Tom Holland

During his teenage years, the young actor was a star of the small screen ! A lot of people have shared this crush with him on the actress in question.

Tom Holland is a great fan of the cult series of the years four-twenty-ten “Friends “.

The young man, aged 23 years was particularly attracted to the actress who plays Rachel Green in this success series. And yes, the interpreter of Spider-Man had the crush for the actress Jennifer Aniston when he was still in his teens. Brad Pitt is not the only one to have succumbed to the charm of the beautiful actress.

During the interview, where he revealed the identity of his first celebrity crushthe actor had joked at the beginning by stating that his colleague Zendaya who plays the role of Michelle Jones, alias MJ in the movies Spider-Man of the universe kinematics of Mavelwas the actress on which he was when he was a teenager before I respond seriously to the question by revealing that Jennifer Aniston was his first crush for a celebrity.

A choice not very surprising since the actress was probably the first crush of several people saw the success of the series “Friends “ and his charm and his personality. Most recently, she has put auction an invitation to the filming of the episode of the meeting of the ” Friends “.

The embarrassment of the first kiss Tom Holland

No story without next day Tom Holland ! The actor is currently single said not to be interested in couple relationships serious.

His first kiss and his first relationship, however, was not really ideal.

The actor had his first kiss in behind the scenes the musical “Billy Elliott “ where he interpreted the role of the best friend of Billy, Michaelin London in the Victoria Palace Theatre. This milestone event for the young man took up in 2008 as he played his all first role.

Thanks to the musical in question, Tom Holland met the actress who interpreted Debbie.

The actor creaked for her, but dared not admit it. His friends have then challenged for that, he kisses her. The girl did not want to the kiss, however, until it is it also challenged ! The kiss had apparently lasted three seconds. A first kiss not really natural, but which was magic for Tom Holland.

