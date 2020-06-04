The cult series Smalville, the Brothers Scott on Premium Video

Netflix, our very dear friend… Although your schedule for the month of June is very attractive, it was decided to make a few infidelities to the summer of 2020. We need to understand… old friends arrive unexpectedly…. Yes, the cult series will arrive on Amazon prime video in June 2020.

Fans of the series heroes are privileged on the us networks. Series Flash, Arrow, (and others…) are completed. Agents of Shield and Star Girl are now being aired.

In addition, season 2 of “The Boys” is coming soon on Prime. A show muscular to be particularly bloody. It is an adaptation of the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The platform prepares the summer with beautiful surprises.

Cult series to return

About the kind of super-heroic, fans will be satisfied. It would seem that the series Smallville is available on Amazon. The 9 seasons are at your disposal. It is undeniable that you will relive the origins of the character, the strongest of DC Comics, Superman.

It is also an opportunity to review the problems in love of Clark with Lana and Lois. The special effects are more to the taste of the day, but we really like the naive character of the character, the charm of Lana and the passion of Erica Durance as Lois Lane. Special Mention to the meeting Flash / Clark particularly poignant.

However, other classics also make their return. First, the excellent comedy called the prince of Bel-Air. Certainly, there was Will Smith. However, this is not the main argument of the show. Carlton his cousin “stuck” and not dancing to Tom Jones and the butler family are the main assets of the show. The six seasons are online.

Let us not forget the Brothers Scott, a work of worship for an entire generation. We do not boast of such not necessarily the qualities of the making of the series. However, she has addressed a variety of themes difficult, and many of the youth have identified with the characters of the series. You can see the 9 seasons.

Fringe: An absolute classic of science fiction

So, yes this is not the most known. Nevertheless, Fringe is currently one of the best series of science-fiction american.

You are going to tell us… When you look at the first season, it pushes you not to look at the result. And yet…

Yes, the first year, the heroes were facing a case per week, a recurring phenomenon for many american productions. That is why, the story is enhanced as the years to develop a true mythology. Several registers are interlaced in addition to the perfection which enables a wide audience to enjoy the adventures of the trio in place.

The cast is one of the main advantages of the show. Joshua Jackson is perfect as the son of the genius scientist crazy Walter. His relationship with John Noble is right.. It is in turn affected by the feelings that they shared. Anna Torv shines literally as a representative of the state is part of the female characters the most interesting brought to the screen. It appears the last two seasons of the excellent series Midhunters.

We do not forget you offered a new series from Amazon:

The platform, don’t forget to offer unique content. In effect, the Original series Heirs of the night is available the 5 June on the platform. It is a european co-production.

And here is the full program for the series:

TV series

Smallville – Season 1 to 9 – June 3

Nip/Tuck – Season 1 to 5 – June 3

The O. C. – Season 1 to 4 – June 3

2 Broke Girls – Season 1 to 6 – June 3

The Vampire Diaries – Season 1 to 8 – June 3

The Prince of Bel-Air – Season 1 to 6 – June 3

The Brothers Scott – Season 1 to 9 – June 3

Fringe – Season 1 to 5 – June 3

Animal Kingdom – Season 1 to 3 – June 3

Lego City Adventures – Season 1 – 3 June

El Presidente (Spanish version, subtitled) – Amazon Original – Season 1 – June 5

Heirs of the Night – Amazon-Original – Season 1 – June 5

The Handmaid”s Tale – Season 3 – 6 June

Modern Family – Season 10 – June 15

LOL : Last One Laughing Australia – Amazon-Original – 19 June

Bibi & Tina – Amazon (Original French version) – 30 June

Let’s not forget the original series True Story, with big names among the youtubers French.

A rich menu that adapts to all audiences.