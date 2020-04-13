The curiosities that left the Day 1 of the choose MX

The choose MX he lived his first day with the matches that were played a few months ago in the beginning of the Decommissioning to 2020 and, although some might consummate the revenge, others went out by the back door after the results that were experienced throughout the weekend.

The tournament virtual, which organized the mexican soccer with the participation of players handed moments and curious results, which I will remind you.

The tournament virtual began with the compromise between Cruz Azul and Atlas, but did so with the left foot to the malfunction in the internet connection of the players.

The team tapatio was winning partially 1-0, but the connection of the cruzazulino, Jonathan Borja was interrupted, so that the television transmission had to be stopped for a few minutes.

The first defeat of Cruz Azul on the day of the initial choose MX caused the fans on the sky began to complain on Twitter by the rout of 4 to 1 to Atlas and asked for the departure of coach Robert Dante Siboldi, despite the fact that he was not the representative of the club in the duel virtual.

A similar case lived Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti with Tigers since they could not pass a 2-2 draw with Atlético San Luis in spite of playing “at home”.

The front of Puebla is not usually a regular in the eleven holder of The gaza Strip, but in the virtual world, resolved to master its match against America as it led the box poblano to the triumph with a hat trick of his.

The striker of FC Juárez, Diego Rolán, it “complained” on the draw to five goals that got his team in the first game of the eLigaMX Viritual against Chivas, which managed to equal the score in added time.

Toluca, under the controls of Felipe Pardo, surpassed 4-0 to Morelia Paolo Medina on the first day of the choose MX.

The Devils in the colombian surprised at his appearance at the Closing by 2020, and so immediately began the comparisons between the whole of the south american coaches such as Jose Manuel de la Torre and Enrique Meza.

Juan Pablo Vigon was the representative of Pumas debut in the choose MX. The mexican midfielder, he lived with a lot of intensity in his duel, and even celebrated two goals on the bar of your kitchen, however, on the second occasion, he knocked out the annotation.