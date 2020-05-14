The curious fate of the last Woody Allen, denied by its actors, but at the head of the global box office

Released by the studios, Amazon, denied by the heads of posters, the last Woody Allen film had everything to be a flop. Yet A Rainy Day in New York is, this week, at the top of the global box office.

This 50th feature-length film the filmmaker has amassed no less than 340,000 dollars (around 314.000 euros) since its release on may 6 in South Korea. A figure which allows him to position the top of the rankings, at a time when a large part of the cinemas of the world are closed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The specialized site Box Office Mojo indicates that A Rainy Day in New York is far ahead of its competitors, namely The Wretched (which has amassed over 69,000 dollars in the United States), The Belle Epoque (35.000 dollars in Australia) and the latest Pixar, In before (17.000 $ in Norway).

A bad start

A Rainy Day in New York showcases Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in the role of two students who want to go to New York, and cross the route of characters played by Selena Gomez, Jude Law, and Diego Luna and liev view Schreiber.

Product by Amazon, this feature completed current 2018 was ultimately dropped by the studio. The latter had declined to distribute the film, embarrassed by the accusations of sexual assault aimed Woody Allen. The director had responded by bringing a claim for abusive rupture of contract beginning of February, and claimed $ 68 million.

Timothée Chalamet was waived to make their stamp, and had donated to support groups for victims of rape. Him and his bandmates on the screen, namely, Elle Fanning, liev view Schreiber, Jude Law and Selena Gomez, had also refused to participate in the promotion of the film.

In France, A Rainy Day In New York was released last September 18. The film has so far racked up more than $ 20 million to the international. He must still be out in the Uk in early June.