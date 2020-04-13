The curious story of Reinaldo Navia and the “Chepo” de La Torre

Reinaldo Navia it is without a doubt one of the front ones which has come to our team in recent years, although the chilean was not long in Coapa, the performances we had were of a dream and to date it declares to the America as the team of his loves.

A couple of days ago in an interview with “The house of Dr. García,” he recalled a anéctoda very funny in which he knocked out the coach mexican Jose Manuel de la Torre who at the time was the assistant of the Technical Body azulcrema.

“We were at a training and at the end ended, the Chepo was standing in a tree talking to the Physical Trainer. And I from the other side of the pitch, I do not know what partner we started to bet, I say to him ‘I bet you hit him in the head, Hump,” began the story of the exdelantero chilean.

“Will I end up giving a bombshell and sticking in the head, you end up falling and on the floor. Well worried I stuck a carrerón and I said, ‘what happened, what happened?’. All concerned and the Chepo wondering who it was. I had to be hiding and never knew who it was. Now, if you see the interview, will already know that it was I,” added the south american.

Remember that Navia had two periods in the America: in 2002 (5 goals in 4 official matches), and between 2004 and 2006, with 47 games and 25 goals, with 2 Championships obtained in 2005, a season that was enough to leave a mark in the fans and win the affection of the majority of the people.