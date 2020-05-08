The curse of Drake would have expected to curse his girlfriend

You can’t go five seconds without hearing Drake. This is one of his songs that become viral via a video of dance TikTok or that it is presented at a Raptors game in Toronto to heckle the players from his seats on the court, it is always guaranteed to attract the attention of the whole world.

Drake has attracted a lot of attention several years ago when he was told that he was in a relationship with the tennis star Serena Williams. This has even led some to speculate on the fact that she was a victim or not of “The Drake Curse”. Let’s get back on Drake in 2015, and how he may have cursed his then girlfriend.

Drake | Prince Williams / Wireimage / .

The “relationship” of Drake and Serena

While Williams is now married and has a child, she was single a few years ago. The tabloids have speculated that Drake and Williams went out together during the summer of 2015. Although the two have never confirmed the rumours of a relationship, TMZ has surprised in a kiss apparent in front of the camera together. The two were spotted to have dinner together in Cincinnati after the victory of Williams at the Cincinnati Open this year when a photographer was caught in what looked like a love embrace. Later that summer, Drake has also been seen watching some of his other live games.

Explain the curse of Drake

For years, sports fans have complained about the impact of Drake on their sports teams or their favourite athletes, a phenomenon known as “curse of the Drake”. The legend tells that the athletes or teams supported by Drake are destined to have bad luck. You don’t believe? If you take a look at some of the cases in which it applies, you may need to recognize that there is something:

Drake has posted a picture of him and the boxer Anthony Joshua. A month later, Joshua was lost in one of the biggest upheavals in the history of boxing against Andy Ruiz, the star of Jr. Soccer Layvin Kurzawa has posed for a photo with Drake. His club, Paris Saint-Germain, has quickly lost its next game. Another football star, Paul Pogba, has also posed for a photo with Drake. His club, Manchester United, has also lost his next match. Drake has released a photo on his account Instagram of him wearing a football jersey of Alabama before the match of the national Championship 2019 against the Clemson Tigers. Clemson then proceeded to the rolling of the tide. Before the UFC, 236, Drake accompanied Connor McGregor at his weigh-in. McGregor was then struck by the powerful Khabib Nurmagomedov. He attended a playoff game in the NHL between the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown, and the Boston Bruins, wearing a jersey of the Leafs. Try to guess who won the game (hint: it wasn’t Toronto).

A club of football Italian called Roma has in fact informed his players that he was forbidden to take photos with the superstar. It is quite amazing to see how often teams and players are the victims. But Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time and the greatest tennis player of all time, was she able to escape?

In a word? No.

The curse of Drake has had an impact on Serena Williams?

Rumors about dating Drake and Williams erupted during the summer of 2015. Later that summer, like almost every year, Williams participated in the US Open. It has however reached the semi-finals in bowing in the face of Roberta Vinci, of Italy.

Williams is, of course, an accomplished competitor, and for her part, she said that the curse was exaggerated:

“No. I don’t think this is fair … I’m the one who plays, who made mistakes or who wins. I’m not the type to blame someone else for anything. And I don’t think anyone should either. I played a very good opponent that day. And I wasn’t at my best. “

So here it is: according to Williams, this was not the fault of Drake. But it seems awfully suspicious when you look at the number of athletes he has supported, who have not managed to get noticed when it mattered.