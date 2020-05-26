the cut Snyder is imminent. It is at this time that the announcement will be made

We know that Zack Snyder has shown his famous cup final of Justice League these days Snyder Cut asked loudly by the fans with a lot of hashtags. In recent times, it has been a question of his probable landing on the streaming service on-demand HBO Max.And of course, when Zack Snyder announced Wednesday the evening The Man of Steel Watch, everyone thought it was the perfect opportunity to announce his arrival.Well, Umberto Gonzalez, reporter for The Wrap, has confirmed through a tweet on their profile, advising him not to miss it. It seems unbelievable, but after months and months of the claim and the rejection constant of Warner Bros.and the sarcastic comments from Joss Whedon and others, who doubted even the existence of the film’s editing, we finally arrived at the showdown .

eval(ez_write_tag([[728,90],’africadaily_news-box-3′,’ezslot_12′,106,’0′,’0′]));

The campus of Amazon in Seattle. (Photo over at geekwire / Kurt Schlosser) A trio of class action proposed in the United States and Canada accuse Amazon of abusing its domination of the market … Read More

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Halle Berry will join Josh Gad for the new project from Roland Emmerich, the film of science-fiction Moonfall. Lionsgate plans to start shooting in the fall … Read More

The game changers. The rule-breakers. Innovators. Check out some of the fantastic emerging talent presenting their work at The Other Art Fair. Experience Vynka Hallam. The work of … Read More

With the launch of season five of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment introduced a new event to make things happen with the quests. The first of these quests is The … Read More

Source: https://africadaily.news/actualites/tv/21606/la-coupe-snyder-est-imminente-cest-a-ce-moment-que-lannonce-sera-faite/

Justice League, Zack Snyder, Warner Bros.