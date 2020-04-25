The dad of Deadpool tackle Birds Of Prey and Harley Quinn/Margot Robbie

While Jimmy Palmiotti, writer of comic books Harley Quinn since 2013, praised the qualities of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (“it is as it was imagined”), Rob Liefeldthe co-creator of Deadpool and Cable, tackle without hesitation Birds Of Prey.

For him the big problem of the film lies in the outfits of Margot Robbie ! “Next time, make less Happy Meal, more punk rock“he tweeted. “The look Ronald McDonald on Harley is zero. Stay with the winning formula of punk rock. At the level of design and clothing...”



Rob Liefeld, who has supported the choice of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the past argued that the look promo of the character was much better : “The look of Harley based on Deborah Harry (singer of Blondie) is awesome. This is a great look for Margot and the character“.

The output of Birds Of PreyMargot Robbie had defended the different looks of Harley recalling how the mini shorts Suicide Squad had been hell for her to wear. “As Margot, I hate to wear them“she explained. “I eat burgers during my lunch breaks. And then I had to film scenes where I sprayed water in a white t-shirt, and it was sticky and tight as hell“.

Find the rest of the interview of Margot Robbie video :