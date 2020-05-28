the dad shoes of Kylie Jenner

This week, let’s decrypt the look of Kylie Jenner. The business woman in the us has published the 29th of July last a photo where she wears a stylish look and comfortable: a high white collar – also called a cowl neck, a jogging leather, and dad shoes.
A complete look for € 100
Want to offer you exactly the same dress that Kylie Jenner? You would have to spend several thousands of euros: count 690 euros for its sneakers, pieces from Balenciaga. Her Gucci bag, which is a model vintage, can be sold between average of 550 euros. On his watch, it is estimated at about € 12,000.
But we’ve found alternatives for a look that’s very similar, small budget: you can wear this t-shirt in WareHouse London (18 euros), trousers effect leather in Zara (7.99 euros), these shoes at Pull and Bear (45.99 euros, but currently on sale at 25.99 euros) and this bag serpent in Miss Guided (32 euros).