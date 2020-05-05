The dance of Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party of P. Diddy’s the buzz on the web

People and royalty

The actor of 45 years has hipped as ever alongside his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Last December 14, the rapper P. Diddy hosted a big event at his home to celebrate his 50 years. The whole dish was obviously present. Among them, Kany West, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Post Malone, Jaden Smith, or Lizzo. You did a little debriefing of the evening in an article devoted to it.

Leonardo DiCaprio was present also, and it seems that the actor is a lot of fun. A video of him taken surreptitiously watch cap glued on the head and black costume of the evening, performing a few steps of dance in a style that is completely original. The video quickly became viral on the web, where people had fun on his way entirely transferred to dance.



