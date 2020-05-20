The dangerous diet of Celine Dion to lose weight

the essential

Celine Dion displays a size of more fine for several months on social networks. While the mega-star in canada has started its world tour in the United States, the secret of his weight loss may finally be known.

At the age of 51, Céline Dion seems to be more lean than ever. On the many pictures posted for months on the social networks, the canadian star reveals a waistline and thighs more and more purposes. Several fans are also moved.

When questioned on this subject in People magazineat the end of September in the United States, Celine Dion had made it to the point : “I’ve always been very thin. People say “She’s too thin” but I work hard. I love moving and the loss of weight goes with it”. On the tv show “Good morning America” in April, she had already been questioned on his change of silhouette : “I have Been called thin, I am thin but I am very nice you know ! It is true that I am a little thinner than before. All goes well, there is no concern. I discovered myself a new passion : dance”.

Columnist TV Fabien Lecoeuvre, a specialist in the French song, was unveiled in the “not Touch my position” on C8on Wednesday, October 30, the secret of this weight loss. Celine Dion ate of the soup-fin shark. “She takes the soup to not take any weight and it gives a lot of energy. To lose weight, she takes the soup, but I think she has been abused in the soup”. Info or intox ? Hard to say without another source.

The soup diet : attention danger

What is the soup diet ? Developed in the United States in 50 years, it has been followed by stars such as Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss or Sarah Michelle Gellar. It consists of eating vegetable soups, lunch and dinner for 7 days, with possible a small portion of white meat or lean fish. The breakfast consists of fruit and a cup of coffee or tea without sugar.

As noted by the magazine Top Healththis low calorie diet makes you eat about 800 Kcal, and promises a weight loss of 5 pounds in a week. But he’s not balanced, because it prevents fat and sugary foods. “He could be responsible for deficiencies if continued over the long term”, recalls Top Health which recalls that of a woman aged between 18 to 40 years old, non-sports, need at least 1800 Kcal per day. As with all plans, that more is without a stabilization phase, beware of the return of the kilos at the end of the plan.

Several months on the road

Celine Dion, who released a new album “Courage” on the 15th of November, went on world tour. Currently in the United States, she has had to cancel several dates in Montreal because of a virus in the throat. “Courage of the world” tour will pass by France in Paris on 26, 27, 30 June and 1 July and the festival des Vieilles Charues on 18 July.