The Dark Knight Rises : Anne Hathaway thought of auditioning for another role

The talented Anne Hathaway, who plays Catwoman in the final part of the trilogy made by Christopher Nolan, is épanchée on a funny anecdote. Indeed, during his hearing, the actress has slightly the wrong role !

Ill-informed

In The Dark Knight RisesAnne Hathaway embodies a Catwoman more than convincing. At the time inaccessible and touchingthe actress was able to move the audience into the role of this thief the heart bigger than she would like to admit. If the actress appears, therefore, as a highlight, it was far from the account by passing the audition for the role of Selina Kyle.

The actress thought we had come to lend his features to another heroine lighthouse DC… Harley Quinn ! During an interview with BBC Oneshe pours this time annoying and fun.

Yes, it is funny. I came to this meeting with a t-shirt in Vivian Westwood, pretty but with a full fringe that went in all directions. I also had a set of wider shoes to evoke the style of the Joker and I was doing to Chris small smiles creepy ones. After an hour, he asked me : ‘You know that you are there for the role of Catwoman ?” Then I repeated to me : “Act differently, to be more feline. Ok, now we play like a cat…”

To find its place

Experience embarrassing in the presence of Christopher Nolan, who had do not return. In spite of this error unlikelythe filmmaker was entrusted with the role to Anne Hathaway, who is more than ok alongside Christian Bale.

In mulling over this story – and even if we love Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn – there is no doubt that Anne Hathaway would have been able to bring something to the character !

But while the star of I, Tonya continues its journey in Birds of Preyit is a new actress who is about to slide in the combination of Catwoman. In fact, the star of Big Little Lies, Zoe Kravitz, has been chosen to play the heroine in the Batman Matt Reves. A passing the torch made in the rules : in a publication with the actress announcing the good news, Anne Hathaway was eager to congratulate.

Congratulations, you just picked up the role of your life. Finally, a life in any case… enjoy the trip, Selina.

On his side, Anne Hathaway went on to new projects ! The next to appear ? Sacred Witches, an adaptation of the book culte of Roald Dahl. The next year, you can find it in Robopocalypsewith Chris Hemsworth, but also for the comedy French Children Don t Throw Food. She will propose an american journalist who has given birth to Paris and tells his discoveries in the field of education of children in France.