The Dark Knight Rises : Warner wanted The Riddler to appear in the guise of an actor worship

Warner Bros had different plans for ” The Dark Knight Rises “. The studio wanted The Riddler to appear in the film by Christopher Nolan, and even wanted this to be a very great actor who portrays the villain.

In 2012, Christopher Nolan brings his final touches to his trilogy. It sets the scene The Dark Knight Risesthat concluded the adventures of Christian Bale in the skin of Batman. Initially, the Joker had to come back, but with the death of Heath Ledger, the filmmaker adapted his scriptand presented by Tom Hardy under the mask of Bane. However, Warner Bros had a different idea for the film : Leonardo DiCaprio in the costume of The Mystery Man, also known as The Riddler.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Riddler

At the time of the development of the film, Warner Bros was eager to convince Christopher Nolan to incorporate The Riddler to his story. He wanted this character to be the main antagonist of The Dark Knight Rises. This is David S. Goyer, the co-author of the film, which has reported on the new. He states that Warner Bros wanted this character in the film and that the studio had Leonardo DiCaprio’s first choice to interpret it.

All of this has not materialized. The filmmaker has opted to take his film in a different direction by proposing Bane, perfectly played by Tom Hardy. The details of this refusal to remain fragmented and relatively unknown. In 2012, the director had simply said that his nasty central “wouldn’t be the Riddler “. However, he has never really explained the reasons for his refusal.

But logically, the choice of Bane allowed you to stand out from the previous episodes. Ra’s al Ghul and the Joker were enemies to the psychological impact is very strong, playing a lot with the weaknesses psychic Batman. In The Dark Knight Rises, Bane is just the opposite. It is an enemy who fights Batman on a physical level first. This may explain why Nolan has denied the presence of The Riddler, which would have taken the plot in a pan more psychological.

Anyway, if David S. Goyer says true, Christopher Nolan has not folded face to the requirements of Warner Bros. Yet, the idea of seeing Leonardo DiCaprio in the skin of The Mystery Man is an image ravishing. It would certainly have proposed an interpretation of strong character. As for the Riddler, the character will soon have a new chance to shine, as it will appear in The Batman under the traits of Paul Dano. The film Matt Reeves is expected on September 29, 2021.