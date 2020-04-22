the date of release of the film with Robert Pattinson postponed

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
21



Batman : the release date of the film with Robert Pattinson postponed

THE BATMAN – The film was originally scheduled for June 2020 in the United States, but it will have to wait a few more months before discovering the adventures of The Batman embodied by Robert Pattinson.

[Mis à jour le 22 avril 2020 à 10h36] Like all production companies, Warner is in the process of reviewing its schedule of movie releases. And without surprise, The Batman of Matt Reeves is impacted, we learned the american media Variety. Originally scheduled for the June 25, 2021 in the United States, the full-length worn by Robert Pattinson is pushed back a few months and was finally released stateside on October 1, 2021. On June 25, 2021, the public will be able to discover the place Venom 2, with Tom Hardy, who has also changed his release date. Fans of the dark knight will therefore have to exercise even more patience to discover the new adventures of the man bat.

