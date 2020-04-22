the date of release of the film with Robert Pattinson postponed

THE BATMAN – The film was originally scheduled for June 2020 in the United States, but it will have to wait a few more months before discovering the adventures of The Batman embodied by Robert Pattinson.

[Mis à jour le 22 avril 2020 à 10h36] Like all production companies, Warner is in the process of reviewing its schedule of movie releases. And without surprise, The Batman of Matt Reeves is impacted, we learned the american media Variety. Originally scheduled for the June 25, 2021 in the United States, the full-length worn by Robert Pattinson is pushed back a few months and was finally released stateside on October 1, 2021. On June 25, 2021, the public will be able to discover the place Venom 2, with Tom Hardy, who has also changed his release date. Fans of the dark knight will therefore have to exercise even more patience to discover the new adventures of the man bat.

The filming of the Batman started at the end of January 2020 in the United Kingdom under the direction of Matt Reeves. But production has been paused due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, is surrounded by a cast of great names : Colin Farrell (Bons baisers de Bruges, Alexander) plays the role of the Penguin, while Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max Fury Road, Divergent) embodies Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright (Hunger Games, Westworld) will be Commissioner Gordon. Andy Serkis (the Lord of The Rings, King Kong) will be the butler Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, Swiss Army Man) the riddler, and John Turturro (The Big Lebowski, O Brother) will lend his features to the mafioso Carmine Falcone. We also know that Peter Sarsgaard (Jarhead, Boys Don’t Cry) will be at the poster of the film, but his character has not been revealed yet.

The first photos of Robert Pattinson as Batman

Only a few days after the publication of the first official images released by Matt Reeves, producer of The Batman, Robert Pattinson, is that the shooting of the film book other visual less dark and more detailed. During the shooting this weekend of a scene at the cemetery in Necropolis of Glasgow in Scotland, the paparazzi have had the opportunity to immortalize the lining of Robert Pattinson on a motorcycle and in a suit of Batman. The opportunity for fans of detail into this new costume in images a lot less dark than those published by Matt Reeves on Vimeo (see below)

