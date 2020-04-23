The dates of The Batman, Flash and Shazam 2 are modified

While Wonder Woman 1984 had to push back its release date to August 12 of this year (for now) because of the closure of the cinema, The Batman, The Flash and the result of Shazam! are also staggered.

The Batman in October 2021

The film Matt Reeves had halted its filming in London because of the Covid-19 and in containment general, which requires Warner Bros. to push back the date of the June 25, 2021 October 1st of the same year. This month’s output had been used for the film of his nemesis, Jokerand in the fall seems to stick to The Batmanit , especially as a part of the film seems to take place on Halloween, according to a few photos of the shooting.

According to the developer, a quarter of the movie is already filmed and the filming will finish in London instead of installing it the other way, as expected. The Suicide Squadalso envisaged for 2021, it does not change its date in the month of August but, having already closed its filming. Black Adam, which is scheduled for December 22, 2021, had not started, but it may be pushed back also if the containment does not allow the start of production in July as agreed.

The Flash in ” advance “

Yes, it is quite ironic to say this, but the release of the first film on the car will start earlier than planned, from 1 July 2022 June 2, 2022. However, Warner has decided to postpone the following Shazam! April 1, 2022 to November 4 of the same year.

This delay of 7 months the closer to the output ofAquaman 2only 6 weeks later, to see if Warner chooses to also move the date of 16 December for the rest of the film with Jason Momoa. This is the same problem for the movie DC Super Pets, which is scheduled for may 22, 2022, or two weeks before The Flash, which seems foolish.