The dates of the festival Series Mania 2021 revealed

The festival, which will take place in Lille and the region of the Hauts-de-France, took the opportunity to display its new ambitions.

After the cancellation of the festival Series Mania this year because of the global pandemic of the Covid-19, the dates for next year have been unveiled. Series Mania 2021 will therefore take place from 19 to 27 march next year in Lille and its surroundings, in the region Hauts-de France.

The festival also took the opportunity to unveil its new ambitions : “Do the Series Mania a permanent feature of promoting the creation of serial” including the creation of a label “Series Mania” to accompany the general public and the perpetuation of the digital platform is available year-round for the professionals.

“The emergence of new talents”

Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, said in a press release: “We have seen in the past few months a major change to the landscape of audiovisual fiction. First of all, a significant increase in the volume series, which requires to guide the public throughout the year, ( … ), Then, the emergence of new working methods stemming from the crisis, which have supported the festivals as rendez-vous indispensable, but also asserted the importance of online tools. Finally, the need expressed by the sector for the emergence of more new voices, new talent and new projects, but also the need for the european industry to consolidate its market and its international network”, a-t-she added.

Finally, the festival provides for the creation of the “Series Mania Institute” for “strengthen the training of european professionals in the trades of the series and the audiovisual industry”.