The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z posts a video to remember the importance of washing hands

8 years old, Blue Ivy Carter has staged a small experiment to show the importance of hand washing, particularly in this period of coronavirus.

Children love to learn and show their experiences. Blue Ivy Carter has understood this and has made a short awareness video to encourage people to wash their hands as often as possible. Posted by his grand-mother Tina Knowles on Sunday, April 19, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z illustrates in a very concrete way the effects of a good wash of the hands.

If improvising small scientific, the girl begins by presenting its demonstration and explains the utility. “While it is confined, I made this little tutorial that you can make at home and that shows that it is important to wash the hands”. In it, a small bowl filled with a mixture of soap and a plate covered with pepper that represents the coronavirus or any virus.

“You’re going to dip your finger in the bowl of soap, make sure you have a lot of it, and then… put it in the center of the plate, and the virus goes away”, shows Blue Ivy. During his explanations, it proves the effectiveness of hand washing since the moment she puts her finger, the pepper departs suddenly on the ends of the plate. “It is for this reason that it is very important to wash your hands, if you keep your hands dirty, you can fall sick”, she says.

“Blue Ivy chair”

Bossy but sweet, Blue Ivy Carter address a last message to his public. “So I hope that you are safe, wash your hands and stay home”, she concluded in the video.

One could read in the comments on “Blue Ivy chair” or “She is so smart”. Successful Mission for the little star in the grass that has not overlooked the importance of the impact that it can have and has made available to a noble cause. From the top of its 8 years, the big sister of twins Rumi and Sir (soon to be 3 year old) participates in its own way to the fight against the covid-19.

