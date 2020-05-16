The daughter of Beyoncé Rumi is not like her or Jay-Z, says grandfather

Beyoncé is one of the world’s greatest artists, with a base of super fans passionate and dozens of hit songs to his credit. Despite his many professional accomplishments impressive, the most important may be the amazing family life that she has built with her husband, the rapper Jay-Z.

Together, they not only managed to build a business empire like no other, but they have also expanded their family to include their adorable children. Recently, father frank-speaking of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, spoke about the couple’s children and of the unique features that it sees in each.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have three children

Beyoncé and Jay-Z met for the first time when she was a as an emerging artist, and he was a rapper, established in late 1999 or early 2000. They were friends for some time before you start to go out together, building a foundation that would be very useful. over the years that have followed. The two have not made public their novel until several years later, but have mostly kept their relationship a secret.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were married in April 2008. Their ceremony was top secret, and many only realised that the music superstars were married several months later.

After several years of marital bliss, Beyonce revealed she was pregnant in August 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter, Blue Ivy, in January 2012. More than five years later, Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised everyone by announcing that they were expecting twins – and in June 2017, their twins, Sir Carter and Rumi were born.

Beyoncé away from her children projectors

With three young children to raise, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are very careful how they spend their time. They work together whenever possible, working on new songs as well as concert tours.

Although they have withstood many storms over the course of their twelve years of marriage, the couple always manages to overcome any obstacle.

In regard to the responsibilities of parenthood, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are strict, but have admitted that they strive to maintain positive relationships and relationships with their children. Beyoncé has called her daughter Blue Ivy her “best friend” and the baby has rarely been seen in public when she was a child. Now that she is a bit older, Beyoncé is known to take her to town, to various events on the red carpet and fashion shows.

As to whether the couple could have more children in the future, the jury is absent. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have both said they would like a large family, but Beyoncé also revealed that she had experienced a pregnancy very difficult with her twins. Thus, it may take some time before it decides to put themselves through such an ordeal.

Mathew Knowles has opened up on the child of Beyoncé

Beyoncé | Mike Coppola / . for People.com

Fans are looking forward to learning as much as possible on the child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. therefore, when the father of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, has spoken of his grandchildren, it made headlines.

Knowles revealed that each of the three children had very distinct personalities, Blue Ivy is remarkably similar to Beyoncé, including his musical ability and innate his talent to play.

As for the twins, Rumi reminds the grand-father loved a member surprising the family. “Sir, he just wants his world to him. Rumi, reminds me of Solange “, said Knowles.

Solange Knowles is the younger sister of Beyoncé, and an artist with an impressive full-fledged. Fashion icon and musician-independent, it is possible that baby Rumi shares the looks of Solange and his spirit intense.

Very few photos of the twins have been shared over the years, but as we age, Beyoncé and Jay-Z could decide to publish more photos of the little ones. In the meantime, fans will be able to learn what they can about the baby with friends and relatives.