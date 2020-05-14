The daughter of Beyoncé won a prize at only 7 years old

Blue Ivy, the daughter eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z aged 7 years, received his very first award on Sunday, 17 November 2019 for his work on the song “Brown Skin Girl”, extracted from the film “The Lion King”.

The daughter of Beyoncé can already boast of having received a prize, so she did that for 7 years. It is during the 32nd night of the BET Soul Train Awards, which honors the artists, R’n’b and soul in Las Vegas, that Blue Ivy received her very first trophy Sunday, 17 November 2019, as revealed by the site Entertainment Tonight in the aftermath of the ceremony.

The girl had had the honour to collaborate with his mother and his dad Jay-Z on the song “Brown Skin Girl”, taken from the soundtrack to the film “The Lion King”, even being credited as the composer of the tribute to women of color. Blue Ivy has, therefore, received with its illustrious parents and ten other people the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter”s Award for his work on this title.

Ranked 76e Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in July 2019, the song is mainly composed by the Carter family immediately won over the general public. The single brings together not only the voices of the mother and the father of the little star, but also those of the rappers and singers St Jhn and Wizkid. Blue Ivy has also belted out a few notes at the beginning and at the end of the song and appears in the clip on the side of her mom.

A serious competitor

The entry of the little girl in the world the music is also quite formidable, since his song has beat out five other titles written by the great names of soul and R’nb, who were vying for the prestigious award : “Hard Place”, sung by the singer H. E. R., “Juice”, the songwriter Theron Thomas, “Make it Better”, written by Brandon Fergusson, “No Guidance”, Chris Brown and “Talk” of the brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, known for their in-group Disclosure.

The mom of Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi (2 years) had unveiled another of his collaborations with his elder to the release of the film of Jon Favreau, for which she dubbed the voice of the lioness Nala : her daughter had made an appearance in the clip of the song “Spirit”, another soundtrack of the feature film, at his side. Blue Ivy, who strongly resembles her mom in the video, also sings for this song.

