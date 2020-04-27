The daughter of Dwayne Johnson launches into the catch to 18 years of age

LE SCAN SPORT – Simone Johnson has decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, “The Rock,” throwing in the catch.

The WWE announced on Monday Simone Johnson is thrown in the catch construct, and began to train at the Performance Center in Florida. The daughter of Dwayne Johnson following the family tradition : his father, his grandfather and his great-grand-father have also evolved in WWE.

In the press release, the executive vice-president of the american company, Paul “Triple H” Levesque said : “Not only is Simone now has the opportunity to cultivate and display his passion for the WWE in the Performance Center, but it is set to continue in the tradition of his incredible family lineage while creating his own impact as the first superstar of a fourth generation of the WWE.”

“The Rock”, the father of Simone, shared on social networks, his emotion and his pride : “dreams are not The fact that for the dreamers. Congratulations to my daughter (…). Wear your family name with pride, and your road will always be yours to create, acquire and possess. So proud. Screw your dreams. And in the workplace.”

Dwayne Johnson has the nickname “The Rock” to his great career in wrestling. It has in particular been crowned eight-time champion of the WWE and ten-time world champion heavy weight before starting the film, where he is now an icon.